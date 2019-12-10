FRIENDS of Hawke's Bay runner Hilary Wagner told her she couldn't complete a race during each month of this year.

They were probably too polite to tell her she was mad to attempt the feat. The 34-year-old Havelock North businesswoman and mother of one did more than that with two events in March and three in August ... 16 in total, all completed.

"Everyone told me I couldn't. It was hard, almost soul destroying but I did it," Wagner said as she reflected on her 2019 schedule.

The former kickboxing competitor and instructor's stats are impressive. Counting her races and trainings combined Wagner completed 130 runs this year, climbed 41,700 metres and clocked up 1400 kilometres.

The obvious question had to be put to Wagner. Why?

"I want to be a good role model for my daughter," replied Wagner referring to her seven-year-old Havelock North Primary School student Grace.

"I had a totally different upbringing to youngsters these days who are always on the computer, their phone or watching television. I was always biking or walking to the river for a swim. I want Grace to have an upbringing like I had," Wagner said.

"Fortunately she is showing signs of wanting to be an athlete. Grace is preparing for her first Weetbix Tryathlon in March."

During her kickboxing days Wagner had five amateur bouts including two in Melbourne. That background along with her crossfit pursuits which she still does obviously helped with this year's assignments.

"Being able to run with mates helped too. Only a handful of my runs this year were done on my own. Every Wednesday night I run on tracks up Te Mata Peak with the Full Moon Howlers group. They are my inspiration and if it wasn't for them I wouldn't have done what I did," Wagner recalled.

Before this year Napier Girls High School product Wagner had only done a total of 57 runs in her life. When she took on the 26km Tussock Traverse in the Tongariro National Park in January it was the longest run she had embarked on.

"I only took lollies. That was when I learnt the importance of nutrition ... you had to get by on more than lollies," Wagner recalled.

In March Wagner won the women's 15km leg of the Triple Peaks Team Relay in Havelock North.

In May Wagner, who runs Davies Waste Solutions with partner Evan Davies, tackled her first marathon, the Tongariro-based T42. She was the fifth female home and stopped the clock at 4hrs22m.

"When you consider the event involved 1000 metres of elevation it was semi respectable for my first marathon and I got a badge of merit."

"I never thought I would do a marathon. Before this year I struggled with 5km and 10km runs," Wagner explained.

The first of her three events in August, Rotorua's 21km We Run the Forest, was her favourite run. Wagner recorded a time of 2hrs06m.

Later in August she recorded a personal best half marathon time of 1hr38m in Mount Maunganui.

"At the start of the year I didn't plan to do three events in August but they all appealed to me when I heard about them. They took their toll but I still managed a top 10 finish among the females for the Kinloch Off Road Half Marathon in Taupo in September.

Increased family commitments, Wagner had to help her brother look after his children, contributed to a reduced training schedule in the countdown to the Poronui Passage marathon between Napier and Taupo.

"It was the toughest of all my events this year and it took me five hours. I was a lone ranger and often went in to a meditative state. So often when I realised what I was doing I was walking ... it was easy to see why only 30 people did it," Wagner recalled.

After stopping the clock at 1hr42m for the Auckland Half Marathon in October Wagner went to Bali for a holiday. Upon her return the trained nurse knew she wasn't well and Wagner was hospitalised with a bout of meningitis.

This meant she was under done for her final two events of the year but she was able to tick them off.

"I would recommend all of these events .... not just all in one year," Wagner said with a laugh.

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic, it takes sweat, determination and hard work," she said.

Next year's events include the 50km category of the February Tarawera Ultra Marathon in Rotorua and May's Great Wall Marathon in China.

"It's time to chase another dream," Wagner added.

If this year is any indication it's fair to suggest her future dreams will become reality.

Wagner's 2019 schedule:

January: 26km Tussock Traverse.

February: 24km Tarawera Adventure Run.

March: 15km Triple Peaks Team Relay.

March: Spirited Woman Adventure Race.

April: 21km Tutira Winter Trail Run Series.

May: 42km T42 Marathon.

June: 21km Ranui Winter Trail Run Series.

July: 21km Castle Peak Winter Trail Run.

August: 21km We Run the Forest.

August: 21km Sacred Hill Trail Winter Trail.

August: 21km Mount Maunganui Half.

September: 21km Kinloch Off Road Half.

September: 42km Poronui Passage.

October: 21km Auckland Half Marathon.

November: 10km Run the Vines.

December: 25km The Goat.