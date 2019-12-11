BAY NEWS

Okaihau Primary School's inaugural Colour Run brought a splash of colour to a recent fundraising event.

Loads of children took part in the fun event which involved running or walking a course around the school grounds and passing through five different colour stations and obstacles.

Teacher Matija Sarich said the colour run was also open to all and there was music and a special performance by Hush Dance Studio who are based in Kaikohe.

Okaihau Primary students get ready for the Colour Fun Run. Photo / Supplied

Money raised will go towards the school's 2020 Year 6 ski trip where 26 children will head to the central plateau for a week-long adventure of skiing, rock wall climbing, hot pools and other activities.

The school thanked everyone involved, especially Okaihau Lions, Ken and Phyllis Rintoul from Rintoul Civil Ltd and Matt and Yvonne Clifford from Matt Clifford Panel Beaters Kaikohe.

Pompallier concert

Christmas cheer is coming to Russell again this year at the annual Carols @ Pompallier concert.

The concert will be held at Pompallier Mission, a Heritage New Zealand property, on December 21 at 6pm.

Local groups and soloists will perform traditional festive favourites as well as modern Christmas songs as part of the show, and concert-goers have the opportunity to sing along to favourite Christmas carols.

People are invited to bring a picnic, rug and good cheer.

Pompallier Mission manager Scott Elliffe said the annual event is a great way for the community to re-connect and kick off the festive season.

"Pompallier Mission has the only public gardens in Russell, so it's a great opportunity for families to enjoy a very pleasant evening of festive entertainment in this beautiful historic setting."

Admission is free, though in the spirit of the season a hat will be passed around for gold coin donations to raise money for Hospice Mid Northland.

The alternative wet weather venue is Christ Church, also in Russell.

Christmas carols

Enjoy a special evening with the whānau at the Waitangi Marae on December 14.

Everyone is welcome to the Carols in the Park event which is being hosted by Ngāti Rāhiri Māori Komiti and includes Christmas carols, performing arts, a sausage sizzle and movie night from 5pm-11pm.

When it gets dark, the lights on the totara tree just outside the wharekai will be turned on and people can toast marshmallows and tell stories by the biggest bonfire.

Events co-ordinator Hinewhare Harawira said whānau are encouraged to bring tents to stay overnight and the marae is also booked for those wanting to stay indoors.

The event celebrates whanaungatanga [relationships] and manaakitanga [hospitality and generosity], she said.

"We want a whole community involvement," Harawira said.

If you'd like to stay in the marae, please email hinewhare@xtra.co.nz and she'll add you to the list.

Festive jazz

The Turner Centre Jazz Club is celebrating three years of jazz entertainment with a special Christmas celebration concert on December 18.

The Turner Centre jazz club has proven popular this year. Maggie Gould and Nanny Assis round up the Turner Centre Jazz Club year with a performance on December 18. Photo / Supplied

Nanny Assis, a Brazilian-born vocalist, guitarist and percussionist based in New York, will perform with New Zealand vocalist Maggie Gould who is also based in New York.

They will be accompanied by pianist Kevin Field and drummer Ron Samsom.

The musicians will showcase music with festive rhythms from 6pm.

Turner Centre general manager Melanie Chandler-Winters and musician Denis Winters have been welcoming an enthusiastic and sophisticated audience since the jazz club opened in December 2016.

The club has operated once a month, presenting a line-up of the best jazz musicians from New Zealand and around the world.

Entry is $10 at the door.

Volunteer thanks

Kerikeri Retirement Village volunteers were treated with a beach-themed Christmas party recently to thank them for all their efforts helping residents throughout the year.

Nikau Donaldson, Otis Donaldson and Te Kauri Apiata-Piripo before Okaihau Primary's inaugural Colour Fun Run. Photo / Supplied

A Christmas photo booth proved to be very popular at the event.

Volunteers help residents with tasks from arranging flowers and helping with personal correspondence, to providing company or helping to select library books.

This provides important interaction and brings a smile to the residents while freeing up healthcare assistants and nurses to focus on specialised care.

Sleeping beauty

The Stage Door Theatre Company has put a new twist on Sleeping Beauty which is showing at the Turner Centre from December 13-15.

The typically English form of musical comedy has large doses of slapstick and audience participation, thanks to Kerikeri resident David Crewe, who has updated and localised the classic tale.

The story starts when the beautiful Princess Aurora (played by Bella Mason) is born to King Henry (Phil Hill) and Queen Henrietta (Miriam Collins).

Bad fairy Malvoleena (Vivian Thonger) has her own eye on the future throne so she casts a spell to put Aurora to sleep forever.

The good fairies are unable to undo the spell entirely, but they can change it so that Princess will one day be woken by a prince's kiss.

That, however, is when things start to go awry...

Performances are at 7pm on December 13; 2pm and 7pm on December 14; and 2pm on December 15. Tickets via www.turnercentre.co.nz or the box office on Cobham Rd.

And kids, you can even meet Father Christmas in his grotto before the show.

Thank you

Kerikeri Rotary would like to thank the community for its generous support of another successful Garden Safari.

Kerikeri Rotary would like to thank the community for its generous support of another successful Garden Safari. Photo / Supplied

This year's Kerikeri New World Rotary Garden Safari was held from November 2 to 3.

Funds raised will provide youth development programmes and activities at local primary and secondary schools, along with emergency response kits for Pacific areas following disasters, medical aid supplies for the community and other local projects.

Celebrate Christmas

Celebrate the Christmas season at Kororipo Heritage Park by the Stone Store on December 13.

The LJ Hooker Christmas in the Park free community event will have all the trimmings including Christmas carols and local music, entertainment for the kids and even a visit from Santa.

Take a picnic, a rug and head to the grass in front of Kemp House from 6.30pm.

