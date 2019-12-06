Whanganui district councillors will get the chance to grill New Zealand Transport Agency representatives face to face about the slip which has closed a section of State Highway 4 and other roading issues next week.

NZTA staff will be at Tuesday afternoon's Whanganui District Council meeting after meeting with Ruapehu District Council in the morning.

It's been about two months since SH4 was cordoned off following a massive slip that took out a section of road.

NZTA transport systems manager Mark Owen said a temporary road around the slip has been excavated and preparations to open the road to traffic were progressing well.

"Because the temporary road traverses the slip area, we need to ensure that the site remains stable," Owens said.

"It's likely that we'll be leaving the road unsealed until early next year so we can further monitor any movement.

"When a final waterproofing surface is applied, it will be a hard chipseal surface."

NZTA transport systems manager Mark Owen stands where the temporary road will be made. Photo / Bevan Conley

The ground is being monitored by 18 stations placed throughout the slip which are checked daily to track any movement.

Owens said more information on the permanent reinstatement of SH4 will available next year.

"The process to reinstate a state highway requires a great deal of analysis and consultation – it's an important decision and we need to get it right.

"We'll engage with the community on the various options once we have more of a 'full picture' so the public can see the proposed plans in context."

Another slip, this time from the ground under SH4, has been spotted around 500 metres from the Te Hue Rd turnoff, and around 3km from the Fields Track cordon.

NZTA is monitoring the dropout among a total of seven different sites along SH4, which are in different stages of construction or planning.

Large slip under State Highway 4 near the Te Hue Rd turnoff. Photo / Bevan Conley

Councillor Helen Craig won't be at next week's meeting but said it came after months of lobbying and that she has a range of questions which will be asked on her behalf.

"I am heartened that NZTA have expressed commitment to repairing the large slip at Matahiwi and other areas on the Parapara SH4," she said.

"However, there has been systematic delays and lack of maintenance for years.

"The road is also showing wear and tear all along the route that appears to indicate the road overall is in poor condition and further slips and closures can be expected.

"This community needs more assurances that this vital link receives the appropriate level of funding, not just now, but in the future."

Craig said the railway bridge walkway was in a poor state and would soon close.

"Our community really needs this link across the river.

"With government emphasising the need for more walking and cycling tracks, safety and reducing carbon emissions, this existing link should be a priority to repair otherwise it's likely to close due to its poor state of repair."