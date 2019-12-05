BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

A public meeting regarding a Transitional Housing facility proposed for Ruakākā by Kainga Ora has been cancelled.

The Ruakākā Residents and Ratepayers Association announced earlier this week a public information meeting would be held on Monday, December 9 at the Ruakākā Recreation Centre in response to public concern about the planned build of 31 transitional houses in Marsden Village.

However late on Thursday Association secretary Warren Daniel said he had received a call from Kainga Ora's Iain Butler advising that the proposed Transitional Housing Project on the corner of Te One and Tamingi Streets has been cancelled.

No reason for the cancellation of the proposed project was given.

Daniel had earlier provided a list of concerns expressed to him about the proposal:

• The inability of schools to cope with an unforeseen increase in student numbers and the medical centre with a sudden influx of new patients

• A perceived increase in criminal incidents

• Use of Treaty of Waitangi settlement land

• Lack of details of the management of the proposed homes

• Residents staying in the houses short-term but with no detail about where they will be placed after that

• No details provided on the outcome for the homes after the five-year lease period by Kainga Ora

• Lack of consultation with the community by Kainga Ora before the proposal was announced.

Daniel said there was a real sense of outrage in Ruakākā about the proposal.

Marsden Village is located in the Ruakākā area of Bream Bay, north of the racecourse and to the south of the former Marsden A and B power station site. Image / Google Maps

At the cancelled meeting Kainga Ora staff members were to describe their proposal with their presentation followed by statements from local schools, medical centre staff, local police, community centre representatives, Whangārei District Council's planning department, Patuharakeke Iwi Trust Board and a Marsden Village resident to be followed by a public question and answer session.

Waipū team win Rosebowl

Waipū Golf Club's women won the Iris Farrell Rosebowl for the third year running at the Northland Champion of Champions event at Waitangi recently.

Waipū Golf Club's Lynne Causer (left), Kylie Jacoby and Julie Gordon, winners of the Rosebowl. Photo / Supplied

Kylie Jacoby won the stroke play, Julie Gordon won bronze with teammate Lynne Causer runner-up to Gordon in stroke play and net. Waipū Golf Club invites entries to the Mixed Open Christmas Cheer Day on December 15, with a multi-tee start from 9.30am to 10.30am. Book online @golf.co.nz or phone 09 432 0259.

Sports awards entries due

Entries for the Bream Bay Sports Awards are now due. The qualifying period for all entries (except Service to Sport and Community Impact) is January 1 to December 31, 2019.

Entries close on December 10 so visit breambaysportsawards.co.nz now to nominate a team or person from your club or team for: Coach of the Year, Community Impact Award, Junior Sportsperson, Junior team, Leadership in Sport, Masters, Referee, Senior Team, Sports Man of the Year or Sports Woman of the Year.

The awards dinner is on March 6, 2020 with guest speaker Grant Fox – no door sales, purchase tickets through the website.

Dance show

It's showtime for Pulse Dance Studio's performers tomorrow night from 6.30pm at the Bream Bay College auditorium.

The dance school's students will present "Remember Who You Are", a show featuring excerpts from the Lion King along with other dance styles.

Head along for a night of fabulous entertainment, $10 per person, under-12s $5. Food, drinks, raffles and a silent auction – email pulseperformingstudio@gmail.com for tickets.

Twilight market at One Tree Point

Also happening tomorrow evening is One Tree Point Primary School's Twilight Christmas Market from 5pm-8pm. Stalls, fun, food and entertainment – a great chance to get some items ticked off your Christmas shopping list.

Time for Carols

The famous Waipū Carols are back, once again hosted at the Whangārei Anglican Church. The show is at 8pm on December 22 and Lachie McLean returns as musical director.

Rehearsals begin December 12, 7-8.30pm, at the church and will also be on December 17, December 19 and at 6pm December 22.

All are welcome to be part of the choir – attendance at the last rehearsal is compulsory. Rehearsals will also be held on December 12 and 19 at Waipū's Anglican Church at the same time as the practice in town.

Seeking a football coach

Bream Bay United Women's football team are on the lookout for a new coach.

Over the past three seasons former coach Stuart McDonald led the team to twice win the Northland Plate, and last season they were third in the Women's Premier League.

The club is looking for an experienced coach to get the most out of these enthusiastic players. To express an interest in the role, email bbuafc@gmail.com.

Youth Theatre summer sessions

Bookings for Otamatea Repertory's Youth Theatre next year are now open. Week one is January 13-17 and week two January 20-24, Monday to Friday with the show on Friday night at 6.30pm.

Costs are $100 for the week plus $20 for ORT junior membership. It is $25 for the Mangawhai bus on a first-in, first-served basis. For bookings call Maura Flower on 022 354 2670 or email maura.flower@gmail.com.

Heavyweights time to shine

Less than a month to go now until the Waipū Highland Games on January 1.

Organisers say preparations are well under way, with the heavyweights training day coming up this Saturday under the watchful eye of eight-time heavyweight winner Pat Hellier.

Heavyweight contenders in action during the caber toss at last year's Waipū Highland Games. Photo / Russell Ord Photography

This year at least eight women have entered the newly created women's division (you can still enter at waipuhighlandgames.co.nz .

Games chair Pat Hadlee says the Kids Clan Club is proving popular – for $5 children can buy a T-shirt that will give them free entry to any of the children's activities on the day and allow them to take part in the march into the main arena at lunchtime.

Dancers at last year's Waipū Highland Games. Photo / Russell Ord Photography

This is also when the draw for three lucky children to win $500 of Rebel Sport prizes will happen. The tug o' war is set to be an interesting contest this year with Northland fire brigades pitting their strength against each other.

Musclebound types have another chance to shine with the strength games – they can lift a rock on to a barrel or pit themselves against North Pine's strength machine. Pipers, dancers, fiddlers and drummers can also now enter online at the website above or follow the games on Facebook.

Gifts for children

Christmas in a Shoebox has reached Waipū – the Ray White Realty initiative to provide gifts to children in need in the community now has a collection and drop-off point at Waipū Hammer Hardware.

Simply grab a decorated shoebox from the shop – or use one of your own – fill it with suitable gifts and drop it off. Ray White staff will ensure it reaches deserving children in Waipū. Similar collection points are at Ruakākā School and Ray White's Marsden Cove office.

