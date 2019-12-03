I've just driven the newly opened Welcome Bay Lane and can't decide if it's an insanely expensive joke or if someone misunderstood the requirements.

I can't imagine any of the few Welcome Bay cyclists will be bothered using the new, complicated route when they can whizz past the entrance in a second.

Few drivers will use it as the chances of being rear ended as they slow for the turn is a very real danger. The design gives following drivers no manoeuvring room.

Dan Russell



To the person who handed in the cellphone wallet fully intact to the Papamoa beach resort office, thank you so much for your honesty. It is wonderful to know that there are still lovely people like you in this country.

I was so relieved at getting it back I didn't think to leave something for you, my sincerest apologies. May you have a wonderful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Regards from a grateful owner

Barbara Baldwin

Te Puke



Road-user charges

When is the Government going to let us know of plans for the introduction of road-user charges for electric vehicles?

As it is we don't know when, or how much and will it also apply to plug-in hybrid electric vehicles?

The silence is unsettling for the owners and prospective owners of these vehicles.

Gordon Mock

Tauranga

