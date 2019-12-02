The arrival of refugees to Whanganui remains in limbo with no details, dates or support agencies confirmed just months out from when they were originally due to arrive.

The next steps are to be considered by local iwi and the Immigration Minister.

A meeting between the two parties and Immigration New Zealand took place in Whanganui on Thursday, after an initial hui between iwi and Immigration New Zealand in July was ended early by iwi representatives citing a lack of consultation.

In a statement, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said there was constructive discussion at last week's meeting.

"We are looking forward to working in partnership with iwi to consider next steps - we want to ensure iwi and government work together on related issues of housing, jobs and healthcare."

Last month iwi representative Ken Mair said addressing poverty, homelessness and health issues was the priority for iwi, and that the government should work on strategies for those issues before looking at refugee resettlement.

In February, Whanganui was named among five other new locations to take on refugees in a settlement programme.

Of the announced locations, Whanganui is the standout in not having services and agencies ready to support the introduction of refugees into the community.

The other five locations - Blenheim, Timaru, Masterton, Levin and Ashburton - have refugee arrival dates and their nationalities confirmed.

While in Whanganui for the Labour Party conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said refugees would "only add to this region", and that it was possible to meet the demand for infrastructure that Whanganui now required.

"It takes a while to build up [state houses] and for us to get the momentum but we're starting to do that now," Ardern said.

Immigration New Zealand refugee and migrant services general manager Fiona Whiteridge said engagement with iwi was continuing but no further meetings were scheduled at this stage.

"The iwi has requested information on the New Zealand Refugee Resettlement Strategy which Immigration New Zealand is providing."

Whiteridge said the start date for resettlement in Whanganui would be announced once next steps had been considered by the Immigration Minister and iwi.

Mair and Mayor Hamish McDouall have been approached for comment.