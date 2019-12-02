

Northland students can look forward to modernised classrooms and revamped school grounds after the Government announced a $400 million package for around 2050 state schools across the country.

The funding plan allocates $700 per student and will allow schools to carry out much needed maintenance work.

Depending on the school roll, every school receives a different sum with a maximum of $400,000.

Many schools throughout Northland will benefit from the cash injection, and upgrading teaching spaces or school grounds is ranking high on the wish list for principals who unanimously welcomed the financial boost.

Pat Newman, president of Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association and principal at Hora Hora School in Whangārei, said they had first heard the good news on Sunday and still had to find out what the spending requirements were.

"First of all, I'm very happy about the announcement. I don't think there would be a school in Northland that wouldn't like to receive money," Newman said.

"It will be extra money for maintenance that schools haven't been able to do and are needed. A lot of schools in Northland have been let go to the wreckage. For a change, we don't have to fight for money."

Newman said he had a few projects in the back of his mind where he would spend the $273,735 Hora Hora School received.

"The money would probably go into enhancing teaching space. We have a few classrooms that are not bad enough to get rid of them, but they need a lot of rejuvenating. That way, the children get a direct benefit from the money."

How much money each school is getting:

Mangakahia Area School was equally pleased with the $65,142 extra money they had been allocated.

The rural school based in Titoki has a school roll of 94 students from primary up to Year 13.

"We are grateful for everything that we receive. There are lots of suggestions on how to use to money as we're just beginning to revise our 10-year property plan," principal Phil Reynolds said.

To start with, Reynolds would revamp paved areas on the school grounds as they are in "poor condition".

"The loose pavement and cracks in the concrete have caused minor injuries in the past. The children love to play out on the court, and we have to make sure it's safe for them."

Staff at Whangārei Girls' High School reacted to the announcement "extremely positive", principal Anne Cooper said.

"Our school is very old, and it costs a lot to maintain it. There's certainly no shortage of ideas. And the great thing is, it's enough money to do something," Cooper said.

With their allocated $400,000, she hopes to bring classrooms up to a modern standard which is currently "a big challenge".

Students have also been asking for a covered seating area on the grounds – a project that would typically blow the school's budget.

One of Kaikohe's local high schools, Northland College, was equally ecstatic having received $185,724 from the Government.

"We're usually on a tight budget so having extra money to allocate is fantastic," deputy principal Richard McLaren said.

He said they might look into installing solar power and equip more of their classrooms with air conditioning units. New IT equipment is also on the bucket list.

Whangārei Boys' High School received the maximum amount of $400,000 for its 1148 students. Photo / File

Karen Gilbert-Smith, principal at Whangārei Boys' High School, welcomed "the fabulous news" and said there were no plans in place yet as it wanted to ensure the money is being spent appropriately.

The Government hailed the $400m as the biggest capital injection for school maintenance in at least 25 years.

Prime Minister Ardern said the spending package was a "real shot in the arm" for schools across the country.

"I've visited plenty of schools, and I'd be hard-pressed to name one that didn't have need. You hear horror stories about kids learning in damp, mouldy classrooms."

She also said the investment would be great for local tradespeople: "This is an opportunity for work at a local level in every town and city in the country."