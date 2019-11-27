Similar in some ways to Australia's recent elections, the so-called quiet people of New Zealand have heard sufficient from politicians who are rude, arrogant, antagonistic, and are proving themselves no longer acceptable to a clear majority of New Zealand people.

These politicians under-estimate the historic powers of the press and most of the country's citizens to seek out the truth.

In their own minds, the general populace has rejected the bluster of political hype, false allegations, and murky activities of those who have apparently forgotten the real meaning of democracy.

There are clear indications in electorates throughout the country, that voters have already made up their minds to welcome the opportunity of political change through the ballot box.

The current political situation is an affront to democracy. It is not MMP which has failed us. It is those who bluster and bully their way through our lovely country proclaiming that they are akin to the way, the truth, and the light.

Ray Malcolm

Mount Maunganui



Logic goes out the window

I can remember when we moved from Auckland to Tauranga at the beginning of this century, we were required to vote in the Coromandel elections. Reason given, we were nearer Tauranga than Coromandel.

We are on a good day 25 minutes and on a bad day up to one and half hours from Tauranga. We are at least one and half hours from Thames, which to most people is the start of the Coromandel.

Where is the logic, but there again it is politics and logic goes out the window.

Wendy Galloway

Ōmokoroa

