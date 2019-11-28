BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay swam their way to glory at last weekend's Whangārei Swimming Club's Spring Carnival in Kawakawa, winning the Whangārei Trophy Relay.

Last year the Bay of Islands team triumphed in this race, but this year the Bay from the south claimed the 10-year-old trophy and $160 prize money.

Each eight-member relay team competing must have at least three swimmers of each gender, and their combined age on the day must be no more than 100 years.

Bream Bay's team were: Alexander Ball (9), Ryan Andrews (15), Izaiahs Linton (13), Lily Matenga (14), Mahko Linton (10), Fidel Poulson (14), Alanna Brown (12) and Florence Venner (13).

They touched first in a time of 4.19.80 minutes, with Bay of Islands A seven seconds behind, also beating teams from Manaia, Dargaville, Bay of Islands B and Whangārei.

Lochnoor Farms sponsored prizes for first, second and third places in the trophy relay.

Bream Bay coach Richard Dunkerton was pleased with the Bream Bay team's performance, commenting that according to his stopwatch all team members swam personal bests in the relay.

Fidel Poulson also swam five personal best swims in the rest of the carnival, Ryan Andrews and Keyah Tana both swam four, Alanna Brown, Mahko Linton and Lawrence Reade each swam three.

"It was a great race between sister and brother Rebecca and Lawrence Reade in 400m free with older sister taking the win by 0.19 of a second."

Wearable art calendar selling now

Art 'n Tartan's first calendar was launched last Saturday evening at the Waipū RSA to a packed room of wearable art enthusiasts.

Art'n Tartan production manager Claire Drake opened the evening by thanking everyone who helped to produce the 2020 calendar and announced entry forms for next year's 10th anniversary of the show are now available.

The calendar, available from the Waipū Museum at $20 per copy, features 13 of the costumes from the 2019 Show photographed in a variety of stunning locations in and around Waipū.

At the evening 13 enlarged portraits of the creations featured in the calendar were displayed.

During the evening the audience watched a slideshow of hilarious out-takes of some of the photoshoots and Peter Grant showed his video of highlights of the 2019 show.

The calendar is also available from Chrissy's Hair Salon in St Mary's Road, Waipū, or you can buy it online through the Museum's website.

Fun run for charity

Waipū Lions Club is organising a 5km and 10km fun run and walk on December 21 to raise funds for the Child Mobility Foundation. Registrations for the 10-10-10 event start at 7.30am on the Day at the Waipū Cove Surf Club. Start time is 8.30am with a kids' beach dig and barbecue once all entrants have completed the course.

Fire brigade set tug o' war challenge

With just over a month to go until the Waipū Highland Games on January 1, Kamo Fire Station have laid down a challenge to all Northland's other fire stations – to take them on at the tug o' war event on the day.

Onerahi fire station has already picked up the gauntlet, and is waiting for other brigades to join.

If you would like to compete in the games in one of the other events, it is now time for all Scottish dancers, pipers, drummers, fiddlers and heavyweights (male, female and novice) to register.

Visit waipuhighlandgames.co.nz to find out how to register.

Training day for heavyweight contestants is on December 7.

Saturday night ceilidh

This Saturday is the St Andrews Night Ceilidh at Waipū's Coronation Hall from 7.30pm. These evenings of Scottish dancing have proved popular fundraisers for the Waipū Croquet Club have proved popular with the hall packed with people dancing to Scottish band Twisty Willow twice earlier this year. Tickets for Saturday are $15 at Waipū Coronation Hall and include a haggis ceremony, cash bar and supper.

Market day

Ruakākā cafe Togs Togs Undies are holding another market and car boot event this Sunday, 8am to 1pm by the café down Lakeside Park Rd, a good chance to browse for locally made Christmas presents.

Christmas Parade season is nearly here – if you'd like to register a float for the Waipū Christmas parade on Christmas Eve, contact Marion Samson on 09 432 1155 or email her at marion@northpine.co.nz.

The parade starts at 7.30pm on December 24 with prizegiving at Caledonian Park at around 7.30pm.

The supreme winner will win $1000, second place $500, third place $200 with another $200 each for the most environmentally friendly entry, best business and best club or community group (participants can only win one prize). Ruakākā's parade, organised by Marsden Lions, is coming up on the morning December 14 – email marsdenlions@gmail.com to register.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.