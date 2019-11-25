COMMENT

Drive 7 miles North-East of Chichester, in the UK, turn right into The Drive, and you will have arrived at the state of the art manufacturing plant of Rolls-Royce and its Global Centre of Excellence, in Goodwood.

Upon arrival you can sit down with the accommodating Rolls-Royce staff and design your own personally configured, bespoke, 24-carat-gold-coated 6.75 litre Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII. Pure luxury on wheels.

How much will that set you back? Well... if you have to ask you can't afford it. But you better be very wealthy! Previous newspaper reports have suggested as much as US$8 million though.

