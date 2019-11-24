On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Tauranga teenager Zahnee Riley-Campbell walked up Mauao for the first time since undergoing major surgery on her lower spine. This time last year she was in a wheelchair. Reporter Zoe Hunter makes the climb with Zahnee.
Zahnee Riley-Campbell stands at the bottom of Mauao and stares at the summit.
After a few more rests and in just over an hour, Zahnee reaches the top. The teenager throws a fist in the air when she hears the loud applause from her supporters.
The teenager plants a hand on the trig station and screams, "Woooo!"
Zahnee says it is "amazing" to reach the top.
"I'm tired," she says. "But I am really happy though."
The 14-year-old was diagnosed with spondylolisthesis of the L5–S1 level of the lumbar spine, which meant she was not able to walk properly.
In November last year, Zahnee underwent a 10-hour operation at Starship Hospital to realign her lower spine.
It wasn't the first time Zahnee has undergone surgery.
In 2011, Zahnee had a life-changing operation in New York to reposition her eyes due to damage from a rare facial vascular haemangioma that she was born with.
To honour all that Zahnee has been through, the Mount Maunganui Lions Club helped her mother Jade Riley to throw her a surprise 13th birthday.
Zahnee was treated to a limo ride, ice cream, a tour of the University of Waikato Adams Centre for High Performance, and a takeaway dinner.
As a way of giving back, Zahnee raised about $6000 for the Club after climbing Mauao for the first time since her major surgery.
Mount Maunganui Lions Club secretary Leigh Pettigrew walked to the summit alongside Zahnee.
"We serve lots of people in the community, but very rarely we get a thank you, which we don't expect of course. She's a special girl."
Pettigrew says he will meet with Zahnee to discuss how the club will spend the money.
What is spondylolisthesis?
Spondylolisthesis is a spinal condition that affects the lower vertebrae (spinal bones). This disease causes one of the lower vertebrae to slip forward on to the bone directly beneath it. It's a painful condition but treatable in most cases. Both therapeutic and surgical methods may be used. Proper exercise techniques can help you avoid this condition. Source: www.healthline.com