Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

There was dancing in the streets as thousands of people took over a Rangitīkei town of about 5000 for the annual Marton Market Day.

"There was an amazing turnout of people," Project Marton manager Cath Ash said.

"We welcome people into town and show them how we roll here. We dance in the streets and have a really good time."

Saturday was a warm day of blue skies, with the main street, Broadway, closed through the middle of town. The atmosphere was "just spectacular".

There were stages set up at the central roundabout and at parks at either end of Broadway. Drumming groups patrolled the streets and there were about 230 stalls and two food arenas.

Entertainers included magician Joel Fenton and Masterton-based showman Vinyl Burns, who in 2016 compared his act to "an awkward road trip to a mediocre destination".

Andrew London brought his The London Underground band. As well as Brazilian sounds from Samba Ao Vento there were two drumming groups - Mukume Taiko from Kāpiti and Manawataki from Palmerston North.

"The centre of town was just alive with drumming."

The White Ribbon Riders delivered their message about non-violence, and two of Marton's Samoan groups performed - a Methodist youth group and the Living Hope group.

Marton's volunteer firefighters interacted with the crowd and brought mini firefighter costumes for children to try.

Marton local Brian Baillie pulled together a group of musicians to perform on the Village Green stage. Schools from the district performed, with the help of teacher Richard Munt.

The stalls sold "a little bit of everything", Ash said.

"This year the quality was fantastic. There were incredible handmade products - natural body products, clothes, garden art and art, hand-crafted jewellery."

The food offerings were international - Indian, Chinese, Thai and the popular Canadian Beaver and Beer offering.

Project Marton delivers the annual market day for Rangitīkei District Council. It's a charity and applies for funding.

The day is not cheap to run, Ash said, and the main funders this year were The Lion Foundation and Pub Charity.

Ash is in her third term as a Rangitīkei district councillor. She had "a really cool team" to help organise the day, including new co-ordinator Jen Britten.

Marton businesses pitch in, and there is a big crew of volunteers.