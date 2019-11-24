On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
[231119WCLGCMartonmarket-2.JPG] Samba Ao Vento brings music and dance to Marton's main street. [231119WCLGCMartonmarket-1.JPG] Market Day is one of two big occasions for the Rangitīkei town. [231119WCLGCMartonmarket-4.JPG] Jordan McBryde kits out his brother Caleb in firefighter gear. [231119WCLGCMartonmarket-8.JPG] Marton Junction School's Tu Manawa Toa band performs, with teacher Richard Munt. [231119WCLGCMartonmarket-8.JPG] Marton's Samoan Living Hope youth group performs. [231119WCLGCMartonmarket-6.JPG] Showman Vinyl Burns commands attention on Broadway for his act. Photos / Lewis Gardner Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz
There was dancing in the streets as thousands of people took over a Rangitīkei town of about 5000 for the annual Marton Market Day.
"Therewas an amazing turnout of people," Project Marton manager Cath Ash said.
"We welcome people into town and show them how we roll here. We dance in the streets and have a really good time."