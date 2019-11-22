Hastings District Council will start preliminary drilling to investigate the geology and groundwater conditions of one of two sites proposed for water storage and treatment in the city.

The drilling of one investigation bore at Southampton St will begin next week, in order to get early information to make informed decisions regarding future water security.

It is expected to take two to three weeks to complete.

The proposed building on the site, with a working title of "Water Central", would have the purpose of telling the story of water, would cost $8.6 million over two years (2020-21) and would be funded externally by the Hastings District Council, and not through ratepayers.

The site, on council land, on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South, would also include a reservoir roughly up to 38m diameter and 15m tall, together with associated pumps, filtration, chlorination and UV infrastructure housed in a purpose built plan building (of approximately 200sq m in size and up to 8m tall).

In the HDC long term plan 2018-2028, the council committed $47.8m to enhance drinking water safety, an issue the council identified as a priority.

This work included the provision of new treatment facilities, booster pump stations and reservoir storage to ensure a safe, resilient drinking water supply.

For the Eastbourne and Frimley drinking water supplies, it has been proposed that new water treatment and storage facilities be built at Frimley Park and at Eastbourne, on the corner of Southampton St East and Hastings St South.

These proposals are yet to go out for consultation.

The drilling will take place between the hours of 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and is expected to create some noise, but measures will be in place to try and limit the volume.

The work will not affect access to services for nearby properties.

Similar work will take place drilling two investigation bores in Frimley Park, and will begin the week of December 2.