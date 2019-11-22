Hastings District Council will start preliminary drilling to investigate the geology and groundwater conditions of one of two sites proposed for water storage and treatment in the city.

The drilling of one investigation bore at Southampton St will begin next week, in order to get early information to make informed decisions regarding future water security.

It is expected to take two to three weeks to complete.

The proposed building on the site, with a working title of "Water Central", would have the purpose of telling the story of water, would cost $8.6 million over two years (2020-21) and would be

