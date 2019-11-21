COMMENT

I will never understand people who litter.

Maybe it's because the Be a Tidy Kiwi movement had already been around for two decades when I was born in the 1980s.

Then the Keep New Zealand Beautiful anti-littering campaign arrived in the 1990s, when I was in school. My malleable Millennial mind was moulded into the litter police.

But even without the benefit of that green indoctrination, I don't see how anyone - of any generation - could think it's okay to just drop their trash where they walk or hiff it out the window of their car.

So when

