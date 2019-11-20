On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron informed growers itwas monitoring production sources and supply channels to further develop and understand the scale of the issue.
The company was also obtaining evidence for legal proceedings against unauthorised producers.
''While we understand this news will be unwelcome, we are encouraged by strong support within China for IP infringement in the past and ongoing public commitments from the Chinese government to strengthen IP laws and enforcement in China.''
Zespri chief grower and alliances officer David Courtney said the plantings had reached a stage where there were material and commercial players involved.
''That is why we're taking action now. We think the plantings have now spread across several provinces.''
SunGold was a huge part of the kiwifruit industry's success.
Zespri had already taken a civil case against a New Zealand-based grower for allegedly breaching Zespri's SunGold licence agreement and Plant Variety Rights and was seeking $30 million.
A verdict has not yet been reached in that case.
New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc chief executive Nikki Johnson said the kiwifruit industry had invested heavily into SunGold.
''It is in New Zealand kiwifruit growers' interest that this product is protected. NZKGI supports Zespri's actions with the New Zealand and Chinese governments over misappropriation of the SunGold intellectual property.''
Kiwifruit grower Russell West said in his opinion it would be almost impossible to police the copyright.
''How do you do that? There are so many different varieties of gold kiwifruit with very little differences.''
In Pāpāmoa kiwifruit grower Rob Thode's view, it was a ''storm in a teacup''.
''This is not a long-term problem and personally I think it will vanish pretty quickly. China is the home of kiwifruit and the Chinese are already exceeding us in varieties and have the biggest source.''