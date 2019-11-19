Ōmokoroa is getting a new primary school and secondary school - but probably not any time soon.

The Government has bought land between 12 Prole Rd and 412 Ōmokoroa Rd, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

Hipkins said the schools would be built on a "campus-like facility".

Read more: In Tauranga, new Ōmokoroa secondary school inches closer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Two parcels of land were acquired from private landowners and two from the Western Bay of Plenty District Council.

The news comes as primary schools in the area are "bursting at the seams" and follows a year-long grassroots petition for a new secondary

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.