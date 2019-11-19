A pioneering nurse ahead of her time, a champion for patients, a community stalwart, a keen cook and gardener and a kind carer for her two ageing aunts - Catherine Scrimgeour will be farewelled in Whanganui this week.

She died peacefully at Kowhainui Home on November 14, aged 102, and is probably most remembered as a consummate nurse.

READ MORE:
Former Whanganui Hospital head matron turns 100
Back your hospital: ex-matron
ICYMI and best of the week: Sept 16 - 22
Women's group still a force

Colleague Betty Simpson worked with Catherine during her 19 years as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.