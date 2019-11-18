From Merced in California to Honolulu, Honolulu to Pago Pago, Pago Pago to Auckland, Auckland to Hamilton and finally Hamilton to Whanganui.

It's been a long journey but Whanganui now has a third air ambulance to meet growing demand for the service provided by Air Wanganui.

The new air ambulance was welcomed at Whanganui Airport on Monday by Air Wanganui's directors and staff, Wanganui Air Ambulance Trust members, Whanganui District Health Board representatives and medical flight staff, members of the business community, Whanganui MP Harete Hipango and others.

Air Wanganui bought its new Beechcraft Kingair B200 from a private owner

