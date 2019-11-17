Minority voices still silenced at local level

I would like to thank your correspondent D Partner for contributing to the debate on the unrepresentative nature of our district council.

He has asked "how can two-thirds of the population manage to elect 12 councillors and deny the wishes of the other third"? (ie, Maori). It is hardly a mystery because at the local level we do not have proportional representation.


READ MORE:
Letters: Well done, Whanganui
Letters: Look after our hospital, Whanganui; we're lucky to have it
Whanganui Chronicle letters: Freedom vs responsibility
Premium - Your Letters:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.