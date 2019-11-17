Blessed rain proved the saviour for Unreal Grass Wicket Wanganui, as the second steady downpour in the mid-afternoon saw a teetering home side walking off while praying not to go back and therefore avoiding an innings hammering by Hawke's Bay today.

Made to follow-on after their first innings ended 177 runs short of Hawke's Bay's 365-6 declared from Saturday, following a late start from this morning's showers, some good catches and tight bowling from Hawke's Bay strike pair had Wanganui in dire straits at 47-5 in 19 overs, before the covers went back on at 2.40pm.

As the deluge increased,

