The Ngamatapouri Green squad held off a late flourish by Kaierau Gold to reclaim their place as the Wanganui Club Sevens supreme side with their club's third championship, 33-15 in the final at the Kaierau Country Club this afternoon.

However, the best team at the tournament were already packing up their van as the playoff got underway, after Feilding High School blitzed through the adult sides in what became a slightly farcical Pool 2, given the schoolboys were ineligible to win the tournament.

Coached by former WRFU development officer Justin Lock, Feilding High were using the WRFU Sevens as warmup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.