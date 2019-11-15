The gems in our community glowed at a feel-good ceremony for the Bay of Plenty Kiwibank Local Hero Awards this week. These 22 good-doers among us usually fly under the radar, but their contribution to the community was highlighted when each stood up on stage to receive an award for their good work. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to one Local Hero, Sue Wall-Cade.

"Is this spam?"

This was the first thing that popped into Sue Wall-Cade's head when she received an email saying she had been nominated as a Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year.

The Tauranga woman,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.