The outdoors is moving indoors at Bushy Park as depictions of the sanctuary are displayed inside the homestead.

Whanganui artist Pauline Allomes loves painting the native flora and birdlife of Bushy Park.

"I never get tired of looking at it or painting it," she said.

"It is such an amazing haven right on our doorstep."

Advertisement

Allomes has amassed a large body of work for the exhibition opening this Sunday and the Bushy Park Homestead will become her temporary gallery.

"I have already sold some of the works and people bought them with the proviso that they would allow them to be shown at Bushy Park.

"There are also smaller paintings and framed prints for people with less wall space in their homes.

"I want to make my work accessible to everyone so there is a good range."

Pauline Allomes' painting titled The light at the end of the path, features in her Bushy Park exhibition. Photo / Bevan Conley

Allomes is known for her depictions of the Whanganui region's landscapes rendered in paintings and her signature pen and ink works using a technique called micography.

Environmental messages are cleverly incorporated into the backgrounds of works depicting birds that live in the sanctuary of Bushy Park such as the hihi, tīeke (saddleback) and North Island bush robin.

The sanctuary is 24km north-west of Wanganui on land bequeathed to Forest & Bird by farmer Frank Moore in 1962.

Managed by the Bushy Park Trust, the land is surrounded by a 4.8km pest-proof fence and includes the homestead built in 1906.

Advertisement

Bushy Park Homestead custodian Dale Pullen has allocated a hallway and large living room area for Allomes' exhibition.

"Her paintings are beautiful and I think people will love seeing them displayed here.

"Pauline is donating a percentage from sales to the Bushy Park Trust as well."

Pullen became the custodian of Bushy Park Homestead in mid-2018 when it was renovated by Shane Stone Builders.

He runs it as a homestay, functions and events centre.

"It has been even better than I imagined it would be," he said.

"We have bookings for guests and functions right up until April."

He was looking forward to a busy weekend with a 90th birthday celebration on Saturday and the exhibition opening on Sunday.

Allomes said all are welcome to attend the opening at 2pm.

Visitors can take their own picnic or order a Devonshire tea or light lunch at the homestead.

"People can take a stroll through the bush afterwards or just enjoy a glass of wine on the veranda," Allomes said.

Those who wish to order lunch or a Devonshire tea should advise her by sending an email to paulineallomes@gmail.com.

The exhibition will run until November 24 but may be extended. See Pauline Allomes' Facebook page for more information.