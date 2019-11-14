On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Allomes has amassed a large body of work for the exhibition opening this Sunday and the Bushy Park Homestead will become her temporary gallery.
"I have already sold some of the works and people bought them with the proviso that they would allow them tobe shown at Bushy Park.
"There are also smaller paintings and framed prints for people with less wall space in their homes.
"I want to make my work accessible to everyone so there is a good range."
Allomes is known for her depictions of the Whanganui region's landscapes rendered in paintings and her signature pen and ink works using a technique called micography.
Environmental messages are cleverly incorporated into the backgrounds of works depicting birds that live in the sanctuary of Bushy Park such as the hihi, tīeke (saddleback) and North Island bush robin.