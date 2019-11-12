It is heartening Mayor Tenby Powell is optimistic that the Mauao base track will be repaired by Christmas.

It is disheartening that two pohutukawa may have to be felled to facilitate this.

I hope that expedience will be balanced with ecological values, so that excavation is minimal.

I also hope that recreational values will be balanced with cultural ones. Mauao is much more than a perfunctory walking/running track – it is a rich repository of tangata whenua history.

A track restoration project that respects Mauao's intangible dimension will, in turn, engender community respect.

Debbi Thyne
Mount Maunganui

