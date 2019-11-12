It is heartening Mayor Tenby Powell is optimistic that the Mauao base track will be repaired by Christmas.

It is disheartening that two pohutukawa may have to be felled to facilitate this.

I hope that expedience will be balanced with ecological values, so that excavation is minimal.

I also hope that recreational values will be balanced with cultural ones. Mauao is much more than a perfunctory walking/running track – it is a rich repository of tangata whenua history.

Advertisement

A track restoration project that respects Mauao's intangible dimension will, in turn, engender community respect.

Debbi Thyne

Mount Maunganui



Let us remember the history as history

Thank you, Peter Dey for your letter (November 7).

You too have shown freedom of speech in your views on the Treaty of Waitangi.

Yes, there have been rights and wrongs in New Zealand's past history, for all New Zealanders, but I am sure if you were to look into the DNA history of all New Zealanders we would all discover rights and wrongs throughout history, in New Zealand and over the world.

Most people throughout the world's history have pillaged, fought, conquered, and lost battles.

But their descendants have moved on, and achieved a better future for all, leaving their history as history.

The Treaty of Waitangi was signified for all New Zealanders.

Advertisement

Let us remember the history as history and all work together for a better future.

(Abridged)

R Cullen

Mount Maunganui

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor, Bay of Plenty Times, Private Bag, Tauranga