As many readers of these articles will have noted, music is a reasonably big part of my existence.

And out of more recent experiences as part of the band Vinyl, I have got to experience first-hand the challenges and rewards of creating music in a collaborative setting. In many respects it is the ultimate in team work and team building.

In fact, I had the pleasure of presenting on this topic at a recent meeting of Te Manu Atatu, the Whanganui Māori business network last Wednesday morning. At the meeting I shared how the process of forming the band and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: