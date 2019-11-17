Comment:

Kids, don't judge us all by those wealthy boomers, writes Rob Rattenbury.

It has at last been identified by economists, high-profile media jocks and politicians of a certain age that all the world's problems are the fault of people born between 1945 and 1964, commonly known as "the baby boom generation" and not so lovingly referred to as just "boomers", "sad old boomers" or the ultimate in put down from those who know everything about anything "OK, Boomer".

READ MORE:
Former Whanganui police officer Rob Rattenbury writes memoir of being a cop and how family history affected attitudes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.