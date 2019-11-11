So we all see the city centre dying and people flocking to the malls because the malls offer free parking.

Now it is not free for everyone, of course, the mall shop owners, as I understand, pay for the car parks as part of their leases.

So why not have the city shop owners do the same?

They could lease the parking spaces, maybe a multi-storey carpark and offer it to their customers for free.

Just like the malls.

(Abridged)

Russell Wenn
Oropi Downs

Who then is left to do the killing?

Ester Richards (Letters, November 11) in my

