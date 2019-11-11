So we all see the city centre dying and people flocking to the malls because the malls offer free parking.

Now it is not free for everyone, of course, the mall shop owners, as I understand, pay for the car parks as part of their leases.

So why not have the city shop owners do the same?

They could lease the parking spaces, maybe a multi-storey carpark and offer it to their customers for free.

Just like the malls.

(Abridged)

Russell Wenn

Oropi Downs



Who then is left to do the killing?

Ester Richards (Letters, November 11) in my opinion gives us a simplistic view of the End of Life Choice Bill, much of which is still highly disputed.

For instance, she fails to mention the international experience of the slippery slope and those patients who want to change their minds at the point of administering fatal overdose.

Nowhere in our tradition of common law do we allow anyone to take the life or another citizen.

The New Zealand medical profession is almost entirely opposed to this Bill.

Who then is left to do the killing?

A G Stewart

Pyes Pa

