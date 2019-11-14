Kamo Intermediate School's girls' cricket team is just days away from the biggest tournament some of its members will ever play.

After winning a Northern Districts qualifying competition, the Kamo Intermediate School (KIS) team will travel to Christchurch for next week's National Primary School Shield finals, which begin at Lincoln University and the Lincoln Domain on Thursday.

KIS will play five hard-ball, nine-a-side T20s against other Year 7-8 teams for the national title - Christchurch's Heaton Intermediate, Auckland's Remuera Intermediate, Dunedin's Balmacewen Intermediate, Wellington's Tawa Intermediate and New Plymouth's Sacred Heart Girls' College.

READ MORE:
Cricket: Tie joke spectacularly backfires

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.