Loudspeakers, lighting, knives and forks scratching on plates - the ambience of a shopping centre used to create major anxiety for Tauranga's Aiden Winton-Mason.

Visiting shopping centres can be tricky for the 10-year-old who was diagnosed with severe autism at age 2.

Aiden will now have a safe place to chill out when a new quiet room for people who have autism or other sensory processing issues opens next week as part of Bayfair Shopping Centre's $115 million expansion.

Developed with guidance from Autism New Zealand, the new quiet room is specifically created for people who can become easily overwhelmed

