Today is Armistice Day, a significant day in history. Today we celebrate the signing of the armistice agreement of 1918, heralding an end to the unimaginable horrors of World War 1.
The 1918 influenza epidemic was raging through New Zealand at the same time, an outbreak which was to claim about 9000 people in the space of only two months, leaving many families and communities shattered.
I can only imagine the mixed emotions which must have greeted the armistice announcement, with so many local communities struggling with their own wellbeing.
Similarly, it is difficult for our communities to celebrate or be involved in national agendas when they are dealing with hard-hitting local issues. Here in Whangārei, we face challenges that are unique to us geographically and demographically.
The Local Government Act 2002 states that the purpose of local government is to enable democratic local decision-making and action by, and on behalf of, communities.
As your elected members we are required to make decisions on issues that directly affect your day-to-day lives, and we take this seriously.