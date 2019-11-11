FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK
Thank you Whangārei for re-electing me into a third term as your mayor.

I am honoured to be back in the mayoral chair, and we are already deep in the process of deciding on new council priorities.

The induction process for re-elected and new councillors is set at a frenetic pace, with many high-priority decisions to be made in a short space of time.

I have full faith in our new council, and while it is always wonderful to have familiar faces back in chambers, the new councillors bring with them an exciting diversity of experience and enthusiasm.

I am very happy with the shape of our council, and I feel great things are on the way for the next three years.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai has three priorities for new term

