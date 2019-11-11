FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

Thank you Whangārei for re-electing me into a third term as your mayor. I am honoured to be back in the mayoral chair, and we are already deep in the process of deciding on new council priorities.

The induction process for re-elected and new councillors is set at a frenetic pace, with many high-priority decisions to be made in a short space of time.

I have full faith in our new council, and while it is always wonderful to have familiar faces back in chambers, the new councillors bring with them an exciting diversity of experience and enthusiasm.

I am very happy with the shape of our council, and I feel great things are on the way for the next three years.

Today is Armistice Day, a significant day in history. Today we celebrate the signing of the armistice agreement of 1918, heralding an end to the unimaginable horrors of World War 1.

The 1918 influenza epidemic was raging through New Zealand at the same time, an outbreak which was to claim about 9000 people in the space of only two months, leaving many families and communities shattered.

I can only imagine the mixed emotions which must have greeted the armistice announcement, with so many local communities struggling with their own wellbeing.

Similarly, it is difficult for our communities to celebrate or be involved in national agendas when they are dealing with hard-hitting local issues. Here in Whangārei, we face challenges that are unique to us geographically and demographically.

The Local Government Act 2002 states that the purpose of local government is to enable democratic local decision-making and action by, and on behalf of, communities.

As your elected members we are required to make decisions on issues that directly affect your day-to-day lives, and we take this seriously.

While we are working hard to determine the council priorities for our communities, we are also keenly aware of national issues such as climate change and national housing shortages.

How these big picture issues impact us here in Northland, and what we do about them to protect our people and our place, these are some of the big discussions that need to take place.

I'm looking forward to facing these challenges with our new council, protecting, growing and enhancing our district for the benefit of all who live here.

• Sheryl Mai was re-elected last month for a third three-year term as mayor of Whangārei District.