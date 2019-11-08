Comment: We have an addiction to holidays. The Halloween candy hasn't even been eaten yet and we are straight onto "What can we celebrate next?". There's no pause to just enjoy spring, warm weather, or longer days without having to gear up for the next big event.

I walked into The Warehouse on November 4 to buy some socks for my son. (Where do all the socks go anyway? Perhaps a topic for another column.)

Anyway, I walked into The Warehouse and was greeted by pallets of clearance Halloween candy surrounded by stacks and stacks of Christmas ... for lack

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.