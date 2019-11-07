It has been a long season, and the WRFU will recognise their best and brightest on Saturday night at the fourth annual Wanganui Rugby Awards at the Barracks Bar.

The WRFU introduced a new format to their Tasman Tanning Premier and Senior club competitions when the latter kicked off on the last Saturday of March, leading to a split into three divisions in June to contest seperate championships.

Come the end of July, Taihape had won their first top grade title since the pre-amalgamation Huia club were victorious in the early 1980s, while Ngamatapouri were the inaugural Division 2 champions

