A Tauranga writer and art historian has been awarded a prestigious writer's residency for 2020 at the Michael King Writers Centre in Auckland.

Penelope Jackson, a former Tauranga Art Gallery director and curator, said she was "absolutely blown away" when she heard she had been awarded the residency.

"I know how many people apply for the Michael King [residency] ... it's a fabulous opportunity. I was absolutely stunned," she said.

The winners of the residencies, which are sponsored by Creative New Zealand, stay for up to a month at Signalman's House on Mt Victoria in Devonport, Auckland. The University of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.