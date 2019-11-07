BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay College's senior students celebrated the end of their academic year with prizegiving on Monday.

This year's dux Conor Hall is off to Massey University next year to study for a bachelor of science majoring in zoology.

Winner of the Gardner Cup for Proxime Accessit was Mason Potich who also plans to study towards a BSc, majoring in geography. Both boys received Refining NZ scholarships dedicated to students studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics – full scholarships for the duration of their undergraduate studies, about $34,000.

The Dr McBirney award went to Jamie Lymburn who plans to study conjoint degrees in law and arts at the University of Auckland.

The top sports award, Dux Ludorum, went to Maddison Greatorex who was the ASB secondary sports awards equestrian code winner.

Refining NZ's Greg McNeill with the company's scholarship recipients Bream Bay College students Conor Hall (left) and Mason Potich. Photo / Julie Paton

Best all-round sportsperson was Abby Wright, who excelled across a range of sporting codes.

The Prime Minister's award for vocational excellence went to Corey Paterson and the Whangārei MP award for racial harmony to Jade Taiaroa.

Swimmers take to the pool

Bream Bay swimmers cleaned up the competition in most of the skins races at their recent carnival held in the Bay of Islands last weekend.

Race sponsor Sandro Schuetze with Bream Bay Swimming Club carnival 14 year and over female girls skins competitors: Taylor Botha (left), Hayley Foon, Kiera Carroll, Lily Matenga, Emilia Finer and Rebecca Reade. Photo / Sharyn Brown

Skins races are a knockout competition where the six fastest 50m swimmers race off against each other, with the slowest swimmer dropping out in each round.

Bream Bay swimmers took out the top three spots in the 14 year and over male and female races.

Archie White, 18, of Bream Bay won top prize in the R&J Automotive sponsored 14 and over male race, with teammates Kori Brown, 16, and Luca Matenga, 16, coming second and third respectively.

It was the same story in the Sita Construction sponsored 14 year and over girls' race. Rebecca Reade, 17, claimed first prize over clubmates Emilia Finer, 15, and Lily Matenga, 14.

There were no Bream Bay swimmers in the 13 and under Celia Honiss World Travellers sponsored 13 and under boys' competition, which was won by Oliver Horsfield, 12, from the Bay of Islands club, with his teammate Lukas Bayer, 12, in second place and Ry Luff (13) from Northwave in third place.

Bream Bay took the top two spots in the 13 year and under girls' race sponsored by coach Marty Hampton – Ariella Ripohau, 13, won, followed by Florence Venner, 12, while third place went to Kaitlyn Smith, 12, of Dargaville.

Bream Bay fights for Hollie

There are more fundraisers coming up to support Hollie McIntyre from Ruakākā Orrs Pharmacy as she battles breast cancer and its associated costs.

Marsden Cove Fishing Club has cancelled their planned Hook vs Spear competition and will instead hold a fun Guys vs Gals competition on November 15 and 16 with all proceeds going to McIntyre's givealittle page: givealittle.co.nz/cause/my-auckland-half-marathon .

The competition begins 4pm on November 15 and finishes at 4pm on November 16. The weigh station (and the bar) will be open from 3pm Saturday. Entry fee is $10 per person. There will be raffles, food and all profits from the bar will also go to the givealittle page.

Bring plenty of cash and if you can't make it, organisers ask that you donate to McIntyre's page. If fishing isn't your thing, consider buying calla lily bulbs from local business Bulbs Direct – 100 per cent of every sale of the Hollie's Perfection mix of pink Calla bulbs goes to her. For more information contact info@bulbsdirect.co.nz .

Tomorrow night head to One Tree Point cafe Land and Sea for Fusion Friday where they will be selling McIntyre's favourite drink, Ginger Fusion, with all sale proceeds going towards fundraising.

On November 12 the second self-defence class "Fight for Hollie" is on at Whangārei Girls' High School from 7pm-8pm, a fund and educational evening open to all women and girls with all proceeds going toward the fundraiser.

Citizen of the year

If you know someone in the Ruakākā community doing a great job, here's a chance to thank them. Entries are now open for the Ruakākā Citizen of the year award – pick up a form from the Ruakākā Community Library in Takutai Place behind the main shopping centre and nominate them for the award. Nominations close February 14, 2020, with the awards ceremony in March.

Sports awards

Nominations are also now open for the Bream Bay Sports Awards, so if you have sports team, administrator, referee, official or individual competitor who deserves recognition, go online at breambaysportsawards.co.nz and enter them. Nominations close on December 10 and the awards ceremony is at Waipū's Celtic Barn, with a dinner and another excellent guest speaker, All Blacks legend Grant Fox.

Flowers, hot rods, gala and golf

This weekend is a busy one in Bream Bay, starting with Marsden Bay Garden Club's flower show tomorrow at the Ruakākā Hall on Sandford Road.

All are welcome and check out prizewinning blooms and produce and pick up some plants for sale from 12pm-3.30pm tomorrow and 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday from 10am is Ruakākā Dog Rescue's latest fundraiser, a dog-friendly hot rod show.

Take the family and the dog along to the Ruakākā Village Green to enjoy some classic cars and family entertainment.

Entry is a gold coin (and there are lucky dips for both children and dogs).

Lifepoint Church's gala is also on this Saturday from 9am to 1pm at 300 One Tree Point Road with stalls, a car boot sale and swap and shop (fill a shopping bag for $2).

It's the Movember Masters at Waipū Golf Club on Saturday from 12.15am. The competition is part of a men's health national golf series. Entry is $215 for a team of three and the competition winners gain a place at the expenses covered "Weekend of Champions" at Queenstown's Millbrook Resort.

Vote to win a boat for Waipū

Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club is one of four finalists in a national competition to win a new IRB worth $25,000 from BP. Help them out by voting at votetheboat.co.nz – you can vote today and tomorrow before the competition closes.

Parkinson's lunch

Reminder – the Parkinson's support group end of year festive lunch is coming up on November 15 at Salt N Pepper cafe. Cost is $20 per person and all are welcome. If you'd like to join, RVSP Barbara Leslie on 027 530 6221 by November11.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.