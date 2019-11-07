BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Bream Bay College's senior students celebrated the end of their academic year with prizegiving on Monday.

This year's dux Conor Hall is off to Massey University next year to study for a bachelor of science majoring in zoology.

Winner of the Gardner Cup for Proxime Accessit was Mason Potich who also plans to study towards a BSc, majoring in geography. Both boys received Refining NZ scholarships dedicated to students studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics – full scholarships for the duration of their undergraduate studies, about $34,000.

