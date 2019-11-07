The market for houses in a new high-end Whanganui subdivision is strong, developer Keryn Amon says.

"What people are slow to realise is that Whanganui has gone up 45 per cent in property values, but it's still $300,000 off the national average."

Amon has sold 16 house and section packages in stage 2 of his Tirimoana Pl subdivision.

The sign at the start of the subdivision created a lot of interest. Photo / Laurel Stowell
"That one sign there started everything," he said.

The remaining 20 houses in stage 2 will only be available when their sections have been shaped, he said.

