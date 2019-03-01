"She said they're looking at references, whether you've been taken to the tribunal and whether you owe money. I have glowing references, have not been to the tribunal and a credit check's not a problem."
Wiggins noticed that most properties advertised have a strict no pets policy, so she has even arranged for someone to take her six-year-old dog Ruthless from her.
In April 2018 it was announced that the asking price for a Whanganui property rose 7.8 per cent, making Manawatū-Whanganui the second-fastest growing region in New Zealand.
This announcement followed one in January stating that the River City's population had increased by 700 people, making the district total 44,500, the largest it had been in 18 years.
It was also the biggest influx Whanganui had since population changes were first recorded in 1996.
2018 also welcomed the announcement of nine new two-bedroom state houses to be built in Whanganui, taking the city to a total of 559 as at June 30. Just a few years before that there were 720.
Wiggins is looking for a three-bedroom property and can afford to pay $300-$350 for it.
As at Wednesday Trade Me had four three-bedroom rental properties advertised, three of which fall into Wiggins' price range, but as many as 40 people have been applying for one rental property in Whanganui.