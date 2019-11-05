On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Whanganui's refugee resettlement programme is in limbo as iwi leaders prepare to meet with government ministers to discuss the programme and highlight issues the city is facing.
Of the new resettlement locations announced by Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway in February, Whanganui is the only location where an organisation hasn't yet been awarded a refugee settlement services contract.
Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand's Andrew Lockhart said the agency was working on selecting organisations to provide support, and that the aim was to announce the outcome of the tender work in October.
However, in a recent statement Lockhart said no contracthad been awarded for Whanganui and Immigration New Zealand would continue to engage on refugee resettlement.
The meeting between iwi and ministers is scheduled for November 28.
An Immigration New Zealand refugee resettlement meeting in Whanganui in July was ended early by Tupoho iwi representative Ken Mair who said iwi did not support the resettlement of refugees in Whanganui without further discussion.
Mair said disappointment was an understatement when it came to a lack of consultation from ministers.
"When you do strategies, plans and set these things up, it should be natural and normal to actually make immediate contact with the people concerned that you've got a relationship with, in this case the Crown and iwi," he said.
"That's never happened, but we're keen to find a way through to look for solutions and have a much better process into the future."
Addressing poverty, homelessness and health issues is the first priority for iwi, according to Mair who called for ministers and iwi to work on strategies around those issues before looking at refugee resettlement planning.