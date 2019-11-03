For the second Furlong Cup season in a row, Unreal Grass Cricket Wanganui came less than 30 runs short of picking up first innings points over neighbours Manawatu after a lower order collapse brought a solid team chase to an abrupt close on this afternoon.

Despite facing a daunting 365-5 declared by Manawatu on Saturday, after former New Zealand Under 19 batsman Arana Noema-Barnett had amassed an outstanding 177 against a bowling attack lacking game time, Wanganui did not go into their shells at Fitzherbert Park.

There were contributions up and down the order, led by a superb 103 from

