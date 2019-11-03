It was visitors 4 and locals 2 at the River City Boxing Club's annual November fight night on Saturday after another packed fight card at the Kaierau Country Club gym.

Ultimately, 24 amateur bouts were held between boxers from around 20 North Island clubs, slightly down from the originally planned number when the contingent of fighters from one of the Auckland clubs withdrew.

That meant River City's top prospect Egelani Taito had to miss out and so acted as cornerman for his clubmates.

Heinrich Burgstaller therefore stepped up to the main event against the tough Taupo fighter Jayden Ball, the

