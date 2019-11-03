It is with a degree of sadness that I realise I have had two window flags of the English ensign - the red lateral cross on a white background - stolen while parked in the Pāpāmoa Warehouse carpark.

How sad.

This while the rugby supporters were recovering to realise that the sun had indeed risen and sportingly acknowledging, through their disappointment that they were beaten by a better team on the day.

Being English I have got used not winning in a variety of situations and so bear no malice against the opponents.

I have always accepted that the ensign of a nation is sacrosanct.

Never mind as I have been taught, it takes all sorts.

I suppose it was a small personal price to pay for a great win.

Tony Kirby

Pāpāmoa



Save Tama

Tama Hubbard ( Local News, October 31 ) needs funded medicine to stay alive.

Tama is a toddler, unable to work and earn enough. His parents, likewise, do not have the money to help him.

New Zealand is spending millions of dollars buying back legal weapons for some reason - that is very difficult to understand.

Something is terribly, terribly wrong with our thinking in New Zealand.

My dear friend Todd McClay, you are an honest, caring Member of Parliament, would you take up the cudgel with this cock-eyed government and help us get funding for this poor child before it is too late for him?

Jim Adams

Rotorua

