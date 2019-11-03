FROM PARLIAMENT

There was some good news last week on the measles front. Pharmacists have finally been approved to vaccinate for the disease.

It has been two months since the National Party in my name put out a media release challenging the government to permit pharmacists, back when the measles outbreak was at its worst.

Two months is a long time between drinks and on one level it is another case of too little too late that has characterised this outbreak.

