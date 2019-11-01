It is a lifestyle? Or a life sentence?

Having even the smallest of lifestyle blocks can doom the unwary to a life of unruly sheep, petulant pigs, downright despicable chickens, unfortunate episodes involving electric fences, and water pumps that break down on the Friday evening of long weekends.

I was battling the weeds in the vege garden last weekend when I noticed there was a whippet in my parsley.

It was just a small whippet, and it seemed quite happy there, but parsley is no place for whippets, so I called to my husband to kindly remove it.

Because it's his whippet.

He

