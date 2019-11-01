Bay of Plenty and Lakes District has been given the green light to launch a joint response plan to stop the spread of measles and close the MMR immunisation gaps.
Sandra Conchie has explored the size of the outbreak and spoken to a key Toi Te Ora Health official about what strategies are being implemented to get on top of the outbreak.

Children aged 5 to 15 years who have not had one measles jab can now be vaccinated under a new joint Bay of Plenty and Lakes health strategic plan to combat the outbreak.

Read more: Measles outbreak worsens in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.