Christmas parades in the North have moved against sparkly tinsel, plastic-wrapped lollies and other seasonal waste due to growing concerns about the environment.

Parade organisers are encouraging people to find alternatives to use recycled and repurposed items in a bid to reduce waste that often ends up in landfill.

They include the organisers of the Paihia Christmas Parade who want float-makers to avoid balloons, tinsel, glitter and plastic of any kind.

The lolly scramble is also under scrutiny. Sweets wrapped in plastic may be replaced with alternatives like wax paper.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
Government gives go-ahead for major repairs on Northland

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.