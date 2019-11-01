

It was a bitter pill for sure, but at least we swallowed it.

When the All Blacks lost their Rugby World Cup semifinal 19-7 to England last weekend, it kicked off what would have been an almighty struggle for people, as the emotional side of their brain battled their rational side to decide how they would process the defeat.

There has been enough reporting on the game for me to not bore you with another play-by-play breakdown of how and why the team in black didn't have more points than whoever they were playing.

This image of Northlander and All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue getting smashed by the English defensive wall perfectly embodies what happened in their Rugby World Cup semifinal. Photo / File

The simple fact is we were beaten by a team wearing white that looked more like the All Blacks than anyone else on that field in Yokohama. Mentally and physically, the boys from New Zealand looked exceedingly inferior in contrast to the Poms and it was our collective acceptance of that which surprised me most.

While there were the usual moans and groans from the rugby tragics who would consider themselves serious contenders for the new head coach job from the comfort of their armchairs, New Zealand basically had no answer to what they saw in Japan, no means for protest or indignation.

And even as I drove home from watching the game in town, sure I was disappointed but there really wasn't much to argue with. Usually in these cases, there is often a point or two of controversy which outraged fans will stand by, adamantly declaring the result would have reversed had the referee put on their glasses.

Thankfully, this game was largely free of controversy, save for a suspected no-arms tackle on Sevu Reece as he looked destined to score. But even then, the All Blacks scored their one and only try in the very next play, so there really was nothing for New Zealand's outrage machines to latch on to.

It was this line of thinking which led to a fairly subdued national response to the result. We didn't get the all too familiar stories that analyse every single decision made by a referee, who has to make the same decision in a matter of seconds.

New Zealand's reaction was fairly subdued considering how convincing England were when they beat the All Blacks last weekend. Photo / File

This has to come down to how soundly the All Blacks were beaten and it really does highlight how dominant the All Blacks have been that a convincing loss practically sent the whole country into shock.

But what this whole experience proves is that we have the capability to be gracious losers. To accept the result even when it doesn't go our way.

Now, I don't want to get into a discussion about which country has the worst rugby fans when reacting to defeats, but in my opinion, New Zealand has to be up there when it comes to overreaction to what are simply the mistakes of life.

Even though I would probably curse his name in jest, I would almost guarantee you know someone whose blood pressure would rise markedly at the slightest mention of Wayne Barnes, forward pass and 2007.

Other than blood pressure, anecdotal evidence suggests another phenomenon rises when an All Blacks game comes to pass, domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a scourge on New Zealand society. Photo / File

Now, I want to preface this by saying no official study I could find confirms the idea that when an All Blacks game is played, husbands and wives beat each other or their children.

In fact, stories from previous years have denounced this claim saying there is no correlation.

However, New Zealand's police in the past have acknowledged the possibility of an increase in domestic violence when the All Blacks play which backs up the suspicions of those in the sector in Northland that there seems to be some kind of relationship between the two.

If I'm honest, I couldn't care less if the data doesn't completely confirm the correlation. The mere suggestion of one is reprehensible.

In an educated guess, I would say the root of the problem lies more in excessive alcohol consumption as opposed to an All Blacks defeat. However, I would suggest the latter amplifies the former.

Surely, this should be our response to a loss, disappointed but accepting. Photo / File

Nevertheless, I don't think I would be wrong in saying a decent amount of alcohol would have been consumed before, during and after last weekend's result. At this point in time, I don't know whether Northland's police or support services received more or less calls of domestic violence. I hope less.

It seems almost redundant to say, but we do know better and the attitude of the country this week proves that.

Obviously, there is no excuse for domestic violence and its causes vary greatly from just booze and a bad scoreboard, but if we can listen to the rational side of our brain a bit more in these situations, perhaps we can make a step towards decreasing New Zealand's horrific domestic violence rates.