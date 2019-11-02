If you're out and about in the Pakotai countryside this weekend, chances are you might see a young man tearing over the hills and through the valleys.

That's because on most Saturdays and Sundays, Josh Alexander, 18, will be out for hours at a time, traversing Northland's landscape on his KTM 250 EXC motorbike, training to compete in New Zealand's national Enduro Championships.

It seems all the training and hard work paid off for the young NorthTec student who, in just his second year of competition, claimed the national enduro title in the TTR2 (intermediate) grade, along with the North

