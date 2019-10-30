The $10.2m Tauranga City Council project to transform Durham St and Durham Lane is almost done - after 16 disruptive months.

It is a relief for the businesses that stuck it out, but for others, the end of the delay-plagued roadworks came too late.

The 300m stretch between Elizabeth to Spring streets is now fully open, with wider footpaths and new trees, gardens and seating - and not a road cone in sight.

"Thank god it's over," said Peter Dromgool from Smiths Motorcycles in Durham St.

"Hopefully people will start coming back again now."

