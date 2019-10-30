A job behind an office desk has always been out of the question for high school student Liam Holroyd.

The 17-year old from Whangārei Boys' High School is one of over 500 Northlanders who currently take part in the Trades Academy programme linking their school education with vocational training.

Trades Academies are specifically laid out for students, like Liam, who are interested a trades qualification and allow them to acquire trades-related skills while still at school.

"Normal school wasn't for me," Liam realised at the end of the last school year. "I wanted to do something that would get me

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.