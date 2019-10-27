The nation was left on its knees after the All Blacks were likewise defeated by England on Saturday night. As the rug is ripped out from under rugby fans around the nation, Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell checks in with hospitality outlets to hear about the mood on the game-changing night and might be next for Kiwi punters given their favourite team is out of the running for the top spot.

Tauranga hospitality venues still think punters will turn out to watch the rest of the Rugby World Cup games despite the All Blacks suffering a thrashing loss during the weekend.

Tensions ran high and the beer flowed strong in Tauranga when England dominated the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup semifinal on Saturday night.

Crown and Badger bar manager Keelan Bradley believed people would still hit the bars to watch the remaining games this weekend.

Bradley said the games would continue to be livestreamed if the time zone matched up and a live band would be playing tunes.

He had his money on England to win, especially if the team played as well as they did on Saturday night.

"It pains me to say that," he said with a laugh. "I think everyone will be a Wales supporter from now on."

Bradley said the English-style pub was packed with fans from the Motherland on the game night where tensions grew as the match progressed.

"People were in good spirits but it did get quite intense up to the point that the Kiwis knew they didn't have a chance," he said.

A live band started playing after the match and people stuck around to enjoy a drink - or a celebratory dance, in the case of some rowdy England fans.

Worlds End bar owner Cam Keogh said to call the game a nail-biter was an understatement.

"I've never seen a bar so anxious. People were flexing their muscles waiting for the All Blacks to kick into gear but they never did," he said.

"There was a really good number of people out. People want to go out and experience the atmosphere."

He said the loss was a "bit of a shock" to fans.

"We're not used to losing but that's what sport is all about. It's a good lesson," he said.

Keogh said some All Blacks supporters stuck around to discuss the game afterwards while England fans good-naturedly celebrated the win.

"We would've done the same."

Hospitality New Zealand regional manager Alan Sciascia said it was too soon to tell whether the All Blacks' loss would have any impact on business.

He said the outcome of this week's games would determine whether people would continue to head on out to their local.

"Lots of people like to head to a communal environment to share the experience with other people rather than sitting around their television."

Street view: "Who do you think will win the Rugby World Cup and why?"

Mo Toeke, Pukekohe. Photo / George Novak

"England. They deserve to win after their performance on Saturday night."

Mo Toeke, Pukekohe

John Tomlinson, Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

"I'm undecided but probably England after they came out firing on Saturday night."

John Tomlinson, Tauranga

Jos Lazet, Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

"I think Wales. They've got something to prove and I think they will beat South Africa."

Jos Lazet, Tauranga

Clodoaldo Luis Tiscoski, Auckland. Photo / George Novak

"England as they played very well."

Clodoaldo Luis Tiscoski, Auckland