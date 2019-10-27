On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The nation was left on its knees after the All Blacks were likewise defeated by England on Saturday night. As the rug is ripped out from under rugby fans around the nation, Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell checks in with hospitality outlets to hear about the mood on the game-changing night and might be next for Kiwi punters given their favourite team is out of the running for the top spot.
Tauranga hospitality venues still think punters will turn out to watch the rest of the Rugby World Cup games despite the All Blacks suffering a thrashing lossduring the weekend.
Tensions ran high and the beer flowed strong in Tauranga when England dominated the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup semifinal on Saturday night.