On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The pair will have a free day to explore Tokyo when they arrive on Thursday and then head out on a tour organised by Heineken.
It is going to be filled with lots of exciting activities, including sumo wrestling, Leathem said.
"I'm not exactly a sumo, but we'll give it a go."
On Friday they will be treated to pre-match drinks and nibbles before watching the play-off for third and fourth in the corporate box and then heading to the after-match function.
On Saturday they can expect a repeat of Friday night but with a few extra activities planned after the game.
"We've been told to expect to be rubbing shoulders with some pretty important figures on the seventh floor of Hilton Hotel after the game."
And regardless of the final result, Leathem said the main thing is the fantastic experience she is going to have.
"The atmosphere is going to be something else and I'm just so excited."
The other team for the final was still to be determined when Leathem talked to the Chronicle, but she was hoping South Africa had a chance of claiming the 2019 title.
"South Africa's a pretty strong team, they've always been a force to reckon with."
Another Whanganui woman, Brenda Bishop, also won tickets to the final through a different competition. She won a Canon competition when she bought printer cartridges at Warehouse Stationery in Whanganui.